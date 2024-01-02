Sponsored By

Sega is shaking up the leadership of its European division as it begins to revive old series like Shinobi and Crazy Taxi for a new generation.

Justin Carter

January 2, 2024

Cover art for Sega's Sonic Frontiers.
Image via Sega.

  • Post previously worked at Sega for 15 years and will now help operate its western studios and mange the European region.

Changes at Sega's European division have led to former president Jurgen Post returning to his old company. Per GamesIndustry, he'll serve as regional managing director and COO of Sega's western teams.

Post joined Sega Europe in 2006 as a managing director. From there, he became senior VP for the EMEA region, and later COO for the entire division until his departure in 2017.

After his exit, Post went on to work at Tencent in 2020 as its president for international partnerships. And following a one-year stint as Miniclip's CEO, he became Frameplay's chairman of the board.

His rehiring was reportedly due to "lower profitability of the European region." In late September after cancelling Creative Assembly's Hyenas, Sega said it would restructure the Europe-based studio.

With Post's return comes departures in Sega Europe CEO Gary Dale and chief studios officer Tim Heaton. Dale joined Sega in 2018; Heaton had been around since 2009, though his current position began in 2020.

In its statement, Sega gave its compliments to both men and "wishes them both well in the future."

Sega betting on old franchises

Last month, Sega revealed it was reviving long dormant franchises like Shinobi and Jet Set Radio. In the past, it noted the western success of its Persona and Like a Dragon franchises.

With how well those two (and Sonic) have done in recent years, it makes sense for Sega to try replicating that success with its older properties.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

