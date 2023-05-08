Sonic Frontiers speeds to 3.5 million copies six months after release

Sonic Frontiers' sales continue to grow, as the game has recently sold 3.5 million copies. During a recent Rovio press conference, Sega revealed the milestone for the series' newest entry, which comes after it spent months hovering on and a little bit past 3 million sales.

At that same conference, Sega's co-COO Shuji Utsumi called Sonic Frontiers a "great hit," further confirming that the game has exceeded Sega's original expectations. The game released on November 8 (aka, six months ago) for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

While the game received mixed reviews, longtime players of the franchise took to it. Positive word of mouth, and the growing momentum of the franchise that year (thanks mainly to the live-action Sonic 2 movie) definitely played a part in its ongoing success.

The 3.5 million benchmark also means that Frontiers is now the best-selling 3D entry of the entire Sonic franchise. Previously, that record was held by 2003's Sonic Heroes, which hit 3.41 million copies by 2007.

That Frontiers has managed to surpass that number half a year indicates that it'll have some long legs. Sega currently plans to release two more DLC packs for the game.