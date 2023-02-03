It Takes Two has sold over 10 million copies in two years

Hazelight Studios' co-op adventure It Takes Two has topped 10 million sales in under two years.

The title launched in March 2021 for Windows PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, and made its way to Nintendo Switch in November last year.

It has been widely celebrated over the past two years, taking home the Game of the Year statue at the 2021 edition of The Game Awards and numerous BAFTA Games Awards.

It Takes Two is also in the process of being adapted for film or television by production company DJ2 Entertainment.

Hazelight Studios has advocated for more co-op experiences with both It Takes Two and its previous project, A Way Out, and claims the success of the former shows that players have an appetite for the genre.

"The thought of so many people enjoying our game is humbling and heartwarming. You’ve all helped send a clear message—co-op adventures are here to stay," said the Swedish studio back in 2021, when announcing the title had sold 3 million copies.

It Takes Two had sold 7 million units as of July 2021, meaning another 3 million copies have been sold in the seven months since.