IO Interactive will publish Build a Rocket Boy's 'proof of concept' game for Everywhere platform

The Hitman studio will publish the first game built on Build a Rocket Boy's Everywhere MMO, but has no concrete plans to be a third-party publisher full-time.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 16, 2024

Screenshot from Build a Rocket Boy's MindsEye.
Image via Build a Rocket Boy/IO Interactive.

Hitman creator IO Interactive is dipping its feet into third-party publishing. Its first assignment? MindsEye, a game from Build a Rocket Boy (BARB), along with the previously announced MMO, Everywhere.

The triple-A actioner has been previously described as a "proof of concept" game for Everywhere. Build a Rocket Boy's aim for Everywhere is to be a large-scale community-driven creation platform which may or may not be the metaverse under another name.

Speaking to IGN, IO CEO Hakan Abrak explained that its publishing deal with BARB specifically concerns MindsEye, which he called "a full triple-A universe unto itself." However, he noted both it and Everywhere are made on Unreal Engine 5, and the latter is still in development.

"There will be more communication about the synergies and connections to that," said Abrak. "[BARB's] still polishing and building things, but MindsEye is going to be a great game."

IO Interactive began self-publishing its own games with Hitman 3 in 2021. It also plans to do so with "Project 007" and "Project Fantasy," making its decision to publish another studio's game an interesting one.

Abrak told IGN that IO "wouldn't rule out" becoming a full-time publisher for third-party games after MindsEye launches. In recent years, the trend has become popular among indies and some triple-A teams like Don't Nod.

His specific criteria? A pitched game would have to be "something that we see ourselves in, not only logically but also emotionally," he said. If it were something IO put time into, he believes the studio cannot have the "corporate thinking" shared by other publishers.

"It's something that if it feels really right, then it's likely or it's possible that we might partner with other people in the future," Abrak concluded.

