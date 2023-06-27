informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

IO Interactive's fantasy game may have Xbox exclusivity

IO has never had one of its games be a console exclusive, which puts its current fantasy-RPG project in an interesting situation.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 27, 2023
Concept art for IO Interactive's unannounced Project Dragon.

Microsoft has potentially locked down IO Interactive's previously announced online fantasy game as an Xbox exclusive. Court documents relating to its trial with the FTC reveal the console maker was looking at potentially buying the Hitman studio. 

Those documents (dated back to spring 2021) list one of IO's upcoming works as Project Dragon for the PC and Xbox Series X|S. Its publisher is listed as "XGS [or Xbox Games Studios] Publishing."

Should the two projects be one and the same, it'd be IO's first time dabbling with console exclusivity for its games. With the exception of its debut game, 2000's Hitman: Codename 47, the Danish studio has made multiplatform titles. 

As such, having one of its future projects tied to a particular console changes its future prospects somewhat. And depending on how Project Dragon performs upon release, it may be enough to make Microsoft consider acquiring the studio.  

IO's fantasy RPG (back then dubbed Project Fantasy by the studio) was announced back in February, and is part of the studio's efforts to grow beyond the Hitman series. Its other project is a game based on James Bond which, according to the court documents, currently has no set publisher or platforms.

If Project Dragon does wind up being exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, it'd be another high-profile team-up between a third-party studio and Microsoft. Earlier in the month, it was revealed that People Can Fly is in a work-for-hire deal to make a project based on an unannounced Xbox franchise. 

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Game Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Gameplay Animator

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more