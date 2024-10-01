Sponsored By

Devolver Digital launches publishing label Big Fan Games for licensed games

There's no business like licensed games business.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 1, 2024

Devolver Digital is committing to licensed games with a new indie label, Big Fan Games.

As its name implies, the studio will be responsible for publishing game adaptations of movies, TV shows, and comic books. Per GamesIndustry, Devolver's own Good Shepherd staff will helm this venture.

Devolver acquired Good Shepherd—the team responsible for publishing Hellboy Web of the Wyrd and John Wick Hex—back in 2021.

Similar to other indie publishing labels, Big Fan will offer services in finance, PR, marketing, and other key areas.

EA alum Lincoln Hershberger is the general manager and Lionsgate Games' creative director Amanda Kruse is onboard as the business management head. Speaking to GamesIndustry, Kruse said the studio is aiming to do its own thing and not just be "Devolver 2."

"How can we separate ourselves?" she recalled. "I was excited to pitch 'let's do adaptations.' Because that is what is exciting for us and most of our team."

While Kruse acknowledged Devolver lets Big Fan "worry less about our own personal brand building," she wants the label to stand on its own feet and eventually become "synonymous with quality adaptations in games."

Per its mission statement, Big Fan seeks to make "genuinely good video game adaptations that are just as good as their source material. [...] That can be anything from a narrative adventure to an air-combo tag-team fighting game."

All aboard the licensed games express

Ideally, Hershberger wants a studio that is "passionate" about a particular property to approach Big Fan so it can go to the IP's owner and advocate for the project. Often, an owner grants a publisher the game rights to its property, as with Rocksteady and Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Games expanding to other mediums (and the reverse) has been a big trend in the last few years. Kruse said Big Fan will mainly focus on properties that lack an existing adaptation, saying this offers the studio "more flexibility." Per GamesIndustry, the team thinks the "most effective partnerships will involve IP that doesn't have active TV shows or movies in development."

There are already six unannounced projects lined up at Big Fan.

GamesIndustry's full interview with Kruse and Hershberger can be read here. Developers interested in working with Big Fan can pitch their project here.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

