Project 007, the James Bond game in development at IO Interactive, has added developer Rodrigo Santoro as its mission director.

Per associate production director Frederik Villumsen, Santoro will "direct the balancing of story, art and gameplay to design the most amazing Bond missions." His hiring marks the first real piece of news about 007 since IO's initial reveal.

Previously, Villumsen was a level designer on the two Crysis sequels and Ryse: Son of Rome for Crytek. He's also served as a lead level designer on Ubisoft's The Division series and last year's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

"Project 007 got my attention since the day it was announced," wrote Santoro, "and I feel incredibly fortunate to work with the team making the game. I admire how the studio dares to innovate and create new memorable game experiences."

IO's eventual take on James Bond will mark the character's first video game since Eurocom's 007 Legends in 2012. It may also be one of the first new pieces of Bond media after MGM (which owns its movie rights) was acquired by Amazon in 2021.

"Every conversation that I have had so far with team members has shown the team is passionate about delivering a memorable and unique experience," concluded Santoro.

"Right now, I am looking forward to start working with the team, and together, delivering the best 007 game ever made."