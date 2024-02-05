Indie dev Crop Circle Games appears to be laying off staff

February's round of layoffs have seemingly begun, starting with Crop Circle Games. Developers at the studio have implied reductions are taking place, and said they're looking for work.

While an exact number is unclear, these cuts have hit its writing, design, and engineering teams.

Crop Circle was founded in late 2022 by Jeff Strain, who previously founded Undead Labs and ArenaNet. To date, it's the fourth studio he's opened during his industry career.

The developer's key staff includes industry veterans like Josh Scherr (Naughty Dog) and Ocala Scott-Bellows (Undead Labs). It's currently at work on an unannounced project.

Like his third studio Possibility Space, Crop Circle is a subsidiary under Prytania Media. The firm was started by Strain and his wife Annie, and focuses on developing new properties.

In mid-2021, Strain advised the larger game industry to unionize. At the time, it was said with the best intentions, and his position has since been validated.

During two of the more recent high-profile layoffs, unions came through. Worker groups for both companies either saved represented staff from being laid off, or managed to reduce their impact and get better severance for those being let go.

Game Developer has reached out to Prytania, and will update when a response is provided.