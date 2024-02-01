Sega of America's layoffs to hit organized staff hard, union worked to lessen impact

The incoming layoffs at Sega of America (SoA) are set to hit its workers union, AEGIS.

In a statement to press, the CWA-backed group said all 61 employees being let go in March are represented by the union. The union was first formed by 144 staffers last April.

Back in November, the union accused SoA of trying to lay off 40 percent of staff. The act was believed to be a union-busting tactic, which both SoA and Sega were accused of prior to its union vote.

AEGIS said it heard about SoA layoffs months ago, and bargained to mitigate the damage. Sega initially aimed to cut nearly all temp workers and give them two weeks severance.

By bargaining with Sega of America, AEGIS secured 8-14 weeks of severance for those being let go (depending on their tenure). And 18 employees were able to keep their jobs.

"Without a union, today would be a lot worse than it is"

"This has been a hard fight and it is devastating to say goodbye to our friends and coworkers," wrote AEGIS. While it was glad to "soften the blow" of layoffs, it acknowledged the event justified its existence.

"Without a union today would be a lot worse than it is. These are hard times in our industry and every worker in it deserves a union so we can all fight back together."

For Microsoft's staff cuts in January, unions prevented layoffs from hitting represented members for ZeniMax and Activision Blizzard. Unions can't always protect against layoffs, but they can mitigate the damage.

The CWA and ex-Bungie general counsel Don McGowan advised studios unionize. 2024 is looking to be a layoff-heavy year, and organizing may be the only way for developers fight for their rights.