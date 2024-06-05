Sponsored By

Hypercharge: Unboxed sells 50,000 Xbox copies in under a week

Small soldiers, big sales.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 5, 2024

Screenshot of Digital Cybercherries' toy shooter Hypercharge: Unboxed.
Image via Digital Cybercherries.

  • Digital Cybercherries has been pushing Xbox owners toward Hypercharge, and players are responding to those efforts.

Last week, Digital Cybercherries' Hypercharge: Unboxed launched on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and it's now garnered 50,000 sales.

The developer posted the news on Twitter, noting the toy shooter achieved 40,000 sales in just three days. Cybercherries called the game's success "surreal. We are a small team of six indie devs who brought our childhood dream game onto Xbox."

Hypercharge debuted as an Early Access Steam game in 2017, then transitioned to a full Nintendo Switch launch in 2020. That same year, it released on Steam.

Two years ago, the game went viral. Part of that can be owed to being a shooter where you play as toy characters going to war in toy stores, home kitchens and childhood rooms, but targeted marketing toward Xbox players also plays a factor into things.

There's something about Xbox

While the game has clearly been out on other platforms, the developers have spent years talking up its Xbox release specifically. In checking the game's social media, the Xbox looks like the only version with concrete sales numbers.

That's not to say Cybercherries doesn't care about Steam or Switch sales. Throughout 2022, it highlighted Hypercharge being a top seller on the former. But this does put into perspective how important a game's console launch can be, specifically for online multiplayer titles.

Amid the larger surge of indie games in 2024, shooters are also basking in that success. In May, Madfinger reported its tactical shooter Gray Zone Warfare amassed 500,000 sales within two days.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

