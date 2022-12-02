informa
Harmonix announces Fuser will end service in mid-December

Harmonix's 2020 rhythm game is winding down in a few weeks.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 02, 2022
Screenshot from Harmonix's Fuser.

Harmonix announced its rhythm game Fuser will end service on December 19. In addition to the live servers, all sales of the game and its DLC will halt on that date. 

"Players who already own Fuser will still be able to play the Campaign and Quick Play with any DLC they have already acquired," wrote Harmonix. "Thank you again for your support and for all the amazing mixes over the years."

Originally released in 2020, Fuser allowed players to mash up songs at a concert, not unlike a DJ. Similar to other Harmonix games, songs were represented by a color-coded track and the game featured a wide variety from different genres and artists. 

This past February, Harmonix announced that it would end paid DLC for Fuser, while continuing regular updates. The game's final content update was in April. 

Fuser marks Harmonix' final game before it was purchased by Epic Games in 2021. Under Epic, the studio has been conscripted to "develop musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite," while still supporting its Rock Band titles.

