GTA Trilogy surpasses a reported 30M downloads on Netflix

Downloads for the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on Netflix have reached 30.3 million, per a new report from MobileGamer using data from AppMagic.

The remastered collection of classic GTA games launched on Netflix's mobile game platform in late 2023. Back in January, the streamer called the trilogy its biggest game launch to date, with MobileGamer then alleging 18 million downloads.

As is the case with January, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the most downloaded of the three at a reported 20.5 million downloads. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 3 trail behind at 6.5 million and 3.3 million respectively.

Platform-wise, iOS was the dominant between it and Android. San Andreas was again the most downloaded at 18.5 million vs. Android's 4.7 million. A wide gulf between iOS and Android exists for each game, with GTA 3 having 929,000 Android installs vs. iOS' estimated 2.4 million.

It's worth noting that San Andreas' 20th anniversary will be in October. Given how popular it's already proving to be with mobile players, it might receive a spike around the time of its birthday.

Regardless, it's a big win for Netflix, which is still looking to grow out its video game business. Last week, its games VP Mike Verdu shifted to a new, undisclosed position while still guiding the streamer's game efforts.