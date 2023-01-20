Google lays off 12,000 employees in a week of mass layoffs

Google's parent company Alphabet announced it'll be eliminating 12,000 roles. Per CEO Sundar Pichai, the layoffs come in the aftermath of a hiring surge during the early days of the pandemic, where "we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."

"As an almost 25-year-old company, we’re bound to go through difficult economic cycles," wrote Pichar. "These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities."

Pichai wasn't clear on what specific roles would be eliminated at Google, only that they would be spread across the parent company Alphabet, along with "product areas, functions, levels and regions."

"We’ve undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company. The roles we’re eliminating reflect the outcome of that review."

Additionally, he confirmed that US employees will get paid for the 60-day advance, along with a severance package and 2022 bonuses.

The tech giant's layoffs continue a trend during the week across the tech and game industries. Days ago, Microsoft and Unity had layoffs of their own, and Riot Games had laid off some members of its staff just yesterday.