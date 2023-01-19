informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Riot Games to lay off nearly 50 staff as part of "strategic shifts"

Layoffs are becoming a larger phenomenon in the industry, and Riot is no exception.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 19, 2023
Promo art for Riot Games' Valorant.

Developer Riot Games announced its own set of layoffs. After an initial report from Jacob Wolf, the developer confirmed that it will be laying off 46 employees. 

"Riot Games implemented strategic shifts within a few teams to sharpen our focus in a number of areas," it wrote. "This is part of our normal course of our business: We periodically make changes to our structure and our teams based on what we believe will allow us to deliver the best content and experiences for players."

According to Wolf, the majority of the layoffs were aimed at Riot's recruiting and esports divisions, along with support and HR. 

Riot's layoffs comes a day after Microsoft announced it would lay off 10,000 employees across the larger company. On the game development front, 343 Industries, Bethesda, and The Coalition were greatly affected.

Earlier in the week, Unity Software announced its own layoffs of around 300 employees.

MobilePC

Latest Jobs

Microsoft

Hybrid (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
1.09.23
Sr Multiplayer Designer – Gears of War – The Coalition

Digital Extremes

Hybrid (London, ON, Canada - Hybrid, Remote, Onsite | United States of America - Remote)
1.09.23
Senior Product Marketing Manager

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more