Riot Games to lay off nearly 50 staff as part of "strategic shifts"

Developer Riot Games announced its own set of layoffs. After an initial report from Jacob Wolf, the developer confirmed that it will be laying off 46 employees.

"Riot Games implemented strategic shifts within a few teams to sharpen our focus in a number of areas," it wrote. "This is part of our normal course of our business: We periodically make changes to our structure and our teams based on what we believe will allow us to deliver the best content and experiences for players."

According to Wolf, the majority of the layoffs were aimed at Riot's recruiting and esports divisions, along with support and HR.

Riot's layoffs comes a day after Microsoft announced it would lay off 10,000 employees across the larger company. On the game development front, 343 Industries, Bethesda, and The Coalition were greatly affected.

Earlier in the week, Unity Software announced its own layoffs of around 300 employees.