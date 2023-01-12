informa
Business
News

Ghost Ship Games nabs minority stake in Danish VR studio Bolverk

The Deep Rock Galactic developer said the deal marks a "significant opportunity."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
January 12, 2023
A screenshot from one of Bolverk's VR projects, Glyph

Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games has purchased a minority stake in Copenhagen-based VR studio Bolverk Games.

Bolverk has worked on VR titles such as Glyph (pictured above) and Dick Wilde, and is currently developing an escape-the-dungeon adventure called Genotype.

Ghost Ship CEO Søren Lundgaard said the studio will support Bolverk's work in the VR space, and believes the deal opens up "exciting new opportunities" for both companies.

"The deal marks a significant opportunity for both companies. Ghost Ship gains access to specialized knowledge in the VR space, while Bolverk Games will benefit from the creative support of a fellow game studio," reads a press release. "The collaboration is expected to drive creative growth and propel both studios to new heights."

The deal was completed on the last banking day of 2022 and saw Ghost Ship purchase the Bolverk shares previously owned by investment fund Capnova, which is currently selling off its assets in a bid to dissolve.

The news was announced on the same day that Ghost Ship revealed Deep Rock Galactic sold over 2.3 million copies in 2022 to surpass 5.5 million lifetime sales.

