Current PlayStation chairman (and Sony president) Hiroki Totoki thinks the company needs to up its game on the PC front.

At Sony's recent conference call (spotted by VGC), he mentioned opportunities to improve its operating profits. One possible solution would be putting first-party games on "other platforms, like computers."

Consoles will always take priority, but to him, a "strong" first-party title can "be grown with multi-platform. I would like to go aggressive on improving our margin performance."

Totoki's comments come as Helldivers 2 has become PlayStation's most successful PC game. It's the first PlayStation game to have a simultaneous PC and PlayStation 5 launch.

Previous PlayStation games have come to PC months or years after the fact. Not all of them have been a hit, and it doesn't help they're priced similar to their original PlayStation launch.

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst previously said most PS games would wait "at least a year" before jumping to PC. But Helldivers 2 and Totoki both make strong cases against it.