Justin Carter

February 14, 2024

Screenshot from Arrowhead Game Studios' Helldivers 2.
Image via Arrowhead/Sony.

  • Helldivers 2's successful launch on PC and PlayStation 5 may have spurred a chance in Sony's PC approach.

Current PlayStation chairman (and Sony president) Hiroki Totoki thinks the company needs to up its game on the PC front.

At Sony's recent conference call (spotted by VGC), he mentioned opportunities to improve its operating profits. One possible solution would be putting first-party games on "other platforms, like computers."

Consoles will always take priority, but to him, a "strong" first-party title can "be grown with multi-platform. I would like to go aggressive on improving our margin performance." 

Totoki's comments come as Helldivers 2 has become PlayStation's most successful PC game. It's the first PlayStation game to have a simultaneous PC and PlayStation 5 launch.

Previous PlayStation games have come to PC months or years after the fact. Not all of them have been a hit, and it doesn't help they're priced similar to their original PlayStation launch.

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst previously said most PS games would wait "at least a year" before jumping to PC. But Helldivers 2 and Totoki both make strong cases against it.

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

