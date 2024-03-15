Sponsored By

The sales numbers aren't guaranteed, but it's quite clear Helldivers 2 has captured the hearts and minds of plenty since its mid-February release.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

March 15, 2024

2 Min Read
Soldiers of Super Earth in Helldivers 2.
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment.

At a Glance

  • Arrowhead's sequel is definitely having a moment, one that seems like it could last throughout all of 2024.

Helldivers 2 has been out for over a month, and it's a well-known success. Speaking to Bloomberg, analyst Doug Creutz reasoned the shooter has now sold over 8 million copies worldwide.

Estimations aren't always accurate, and unlike with Lethal Company, Creutz didn't reveal how these numbers were determined. But Helldivers 2's daily users haven't declined that much from its peak, which lends some credence to the idea.

"We believe [it] has performed well ahead of expectations," wrote Cruetz. Arrowhead previously said that about the game when it'd just sold 1 million copies in four days.

If true, then Helldivers 2 is one of the fastest-selling PlayStation 5 games. 2022's God of War Ragnarok sold 11 million copies within three months, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 just passed 10 million sales months after its late October release.

Everything is coming up Helldivers 2

The success of Helldivers 2 can be attributed to many factors. A simultaneous PS5/PC launch absolutely helped, as did releasing at $40 (compared to the $50-$70 of most big games).

As Bloomberg points out, it also benefitted from word of mouth (namely memes and viral gameplay footage), and its strictly co-op focus. Arrowhead has no desire to add PvP, which makes it markedly different from other shooters out right now.

Plus, it has a man named Joel acting as a game master who hinders (or helps) players, which gives the intergalactic war an extra flavor of personality, regardless of who wins a mission.

However much it's currently sold, it's undeniable that Helldivers 2 is one of the biggest games of 2024, and arguably one of the most important live-service titles in years.

Game Developer has reached out to Sony regarding Helldivers 2's actual sales numbers, and will update when a response is given.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Dwarves in combat in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Business
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor grows to sell 1 million Early Access copiesDeep Rock Galactic: Survivor grows to sell 1 million Early Access copies
byJustin Carter
Mar 15, 2024
1 Min Read
Screenshot from Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
Business
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty reaches 5 million players in over a yearWo Long: Fallen Dynasty reaches 5 million players in over a year
byJustin Carter
Mar 15, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Several symbols from a visual language and the word "Kevin"
Design
Exploring human understanding through deciphering Kevin(1997-2077)'s invented languageExploring human understanding through deciphering Kevin(1997-2077)'s invented language
byJoel Couture
Mar 15, 2024
6 Min Read
A massive enemy starship covered in guns bears down on the player's small ship
Design
How Cobalt Core makes movement as exciting as fighting in its roguelike deckbuilder combatHow Cobalt Core makes movement as exciting as fighting in its roguelike deckbuilder combat
byJoel Couture
Mar 15, 2024
16 Min Read
Key art for Angry Birds 2.
Mobile
Here's what happened when Rovio integrated AI into its customer service pipelineHere's what happened when Rovio integrated AI into its customer service pipeline
byBryant Francis
Mar 15, 2024
7 Min Read
Tchia screenshot featuring a beach sunset and a character climbing a tree
Design
Road to the IGF 2024 with Joel Couture: Game Developer Podcast ep. 41Road to the IGF 2024 with Joel Couture: Game Developer Podcast ep. 41
byDanielle Riendeau
Mar 15, 2024
The logo for The Games Fund.
Business
What VC firms like The Games Fund are looking for in studios right nowWhat VC firms like The Games Fund are looking for in studios right now
byBryant Francis
Mar 14, 2024
5 Min Read
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
How to build a narrative in a PvP game: without a narrative designer on the team
How to build a narrative in a PvP game: without a narrative designer on the team

Mar 14, 2024

Business
Our Industry Needs a Change
Featured Blog | Our Industry Needs a Change

Mar 13, 2024

Design
The Upside of Using Culture and Personal Stories as Game Pillars
The Upside of Using Culture and Personal Stories as Game Pillars

Mar 13, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all