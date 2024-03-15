Helldivers 2 has been out for over a month, and it's a well-known success. Speaking to Bloomberg, analyst Doug Creutz reasoned the shooter has now sold over 8 million copies worldwide.

Estimations aren't always accurate, and unlike with Lethal Company, Creutz didn't reveal how these numbers were determined. But Helldivers 2's daily users haven't declined that much from its peak, which lends some credence to the idea.

"We believe [it] has performed well ahead of expectations," wrote Cruetz. Arrowhead previously said that about the game when it'd just sold 1 million copies in four days.

If true, then Helldivers 2 is one of the fastest-selling PlayStation 5 games. 2022's God of War Ragnarok sold 11 million copies within three months, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 just passed 10 million sales months after its late October release.

Everything is coming up Helldivers 2

The success of Helldivers 2 can be attributed to many factors. A simultaneous PS5/PC launch absolutely helped, as did releasing at $40 (compared to the $50-$70 of most big games).

As Bloomberg points out, it also benefitted from word of mouth (namely memes and viral gameplay footage), and its strictly co-op focus. Arrowhead has no desire to add PvP, which makes it markedly different from other shooters out right now.

Plus, it has a man named Joel acting as a game master who hinders (or helps) players, which gives the intergalactic war an extra flavor of personality, regardless of who wins a mission.

However much it's currently sold, it's undeniable that Helldivers 2 is one of the biggest games of 2024, and arguably one of the most important live-service titles in years.

Game Developer has reached out to Sony regarding Helldivers 2's actual sales numbers, and will update when a response is given.