Forza Horizon 5 had the biggest launch of any Xbox Game Studios title in history

Forza Horizon 5 has just achieved the biggest launch for an Xbox Game Studios title, according to Xbox chief Phil Spencer.

Spencer explained the open-world racer has amassed over 4.5 million players across PC, cloud, and console, and delivered triple the number of peak concurrent players than Forza Horizon 4 managed throughout its lifetime.

Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 launched on November 9, 2021, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Windows PC, and was made available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one.

Earlier this week, Playground detailed how it's working to make the title more accessible, outlining plans to include sign language support for cutscenes in an update that's due to arrive in the near future.

