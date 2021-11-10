informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Forza Horizon 5 had the biggest launch of any Xbox Game Studios title in history

The open-world racer has amassed over 4.5 million players across PC, cloud, and console.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 10, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 has just achieved the biggest launch for an Xbox Game Studios title, according to Xbox chief Phil Spencer

Spencer explained the open-world racer has amassed over 4.5 million players across PC, cloud, and console, and delivered triple the number of peak concurrent players than Forza Horizon 4 managed throughout its lifetime.

Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 launched on November 9, 2021, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Windows PC, and was made available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one.

Earlier this week, Playground detailed how it's working to make the title more accessible, outlining plans to include sign language support for cutscenes in an update that's due to arrive in the near future.

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more