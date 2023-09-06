Flying Wild Hog's Space Punks to go offline in November

Developer Flying Wild Hog announced the incoming closure of its 2022 game, Space Punks. On Twitter, it and publisher Jagex said its support for the multiplayer title has ended ahead of its shutdown on November 6.

"This decision follows careful consideration of market conditions and our goals, and while tough, it was deemed necessary," the statement reads.

Space Punks was one of the earliest titles to be published under the Jagex Publishing arm of the Runescape developer. The extension was established in 2018 specifically for third-party live-service games, such Gamepires' Scum.

The game launched an open beta back in April 2022. Before its end date on November 6, Flying Wild Hog confirmed it's already taken down the in-game store (and storefront access from the Epic Game Store).

Additionally, all Space Punks players are eligible for refunds if they purchased in-game items with real-world money, which will be handled here.