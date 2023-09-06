informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Flying Wild Hog's Space Punks to go offline in November

The free-to-play 2022 game is going offline in exactly two months due to "market conditions."
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 06, 2023
Playable characters from Flying Wild Hog's 2021 game Space Punks.

Developer Flying Wild Hog announced the incoming closure of its 2022 game, Space Punks. On Twitter, it and publisher Jagex said its support for the multiplayer title has ended ahead of its shutdown on November 6. 

"This decision follows careful consideration of market conditions and our goals, and while tough, it was deemed necessary," the statement reads. 

Space Punks was one of the earliest titles to be published under the Jagex Publishing arm of the Runescape developer. The extension was established in 2018 specifically for third-party live-service games, such Gamepires' Scum.

The game launched an open beta back in April 2022. Before its end date on November 6, Flying Wild Hog confirmed it's already taken down the in-game store (and storefront access from the Epic Game Store). 

Additionally, all Space Punks players are eligible for refunds if they purchased in-game items with real-world money, which will be handled here.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
8.16.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
8.23.23
NTT Lecturer Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM)

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8.22.23
Senior Gameplay Systems Engineer - Treyarch

Beyond Games

Remote
8.10.23
Game Developer (Unity)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more