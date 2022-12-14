Jagex acquires Scum developer Gamepires

Just as 2022 is winding down to a close, Jagex has managed acquire another developer. The Runescape maker announced its acquisition of the Croatian developer Gamepires for an undisclosed fee.

Gamepires was founded in 2010 and is currently working on the 2018 survival game Scum. The developer intends to use Jagex's backing to bring the title to version 1.0 and secure an eventual multiplatform release.

According to co-founder and creative director Tomislav Pongrac, being acquired will allow Gamepires to take Scum to "its full potential." The game originally released in Early Access back in 2018 and sold 1 million copies in just under a month.

"Building game communities is the lifeblood of what we do at Jagex, and this shared passion is why we're delighted to welcome Gamepires into the fold," said Jagex CEO Phil Mansell. "With our backing and the support of our Jagex Partners publishing team, together we will make Scum an even greater global success."

For Jagex, it marks their second acquisition of the year following their purchase of Pipeworks back in July. In October, Jagex said Pipeworks and other acquisitions would allow the studio to fulfill its long-term plans of "being a leader in community-driven games."