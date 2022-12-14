informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Jagex acquires Scum developer Gamepires

Someone had to get an acquisition in before the new year.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 14, 2022
Cover art for Gamepires' Scum.

Just as 2022 is winding down to a close, Jagex has managed acquire another developer. The Runescape maker announced its acquisition of the Croatian developer Gamepires for an undisclosed fee.

Gamepires was founded in 2010 and is currently working on the 2018 survival game Scum. The developer intends to use Jagex's backing to bring the title to version 1.0 and secure an eventual multiplatform release.

According to co-founder and creative director Tomislav Pongrac, being acquired will allow Gamepires to take Scum to "its full potential." The game originally released in Early Access back in 2018 and sold 1 million copies in just under a month.

"Building game communities is the lifeblood of what we do at Jagex, and this shared passion is why we're delighted to welcome Gamepires into the fold," said Jagex CEO Phil Mansell. "With our backing and the support of our Jagex Partners publishing team, together we will make Scum an even greater global success."

For Jagex, it marks their second acquisition of the year following their purchase of Pipeworks back in July. In October, Jagex said Pipeworks and other acquisitions would allow the studio to fulfill its long-term plans of "being a leader in community-driven games."

PC

Latest Jobs

Sword and Wand, Inc

Remote (US only)
12.6.22
Senior Level Designer

University of the Incarnate Word

San Antonio, TX, USA
12.8.22
3D Character Sculpting Instructor or Assistant Professor

Anne Arundel Community College

Arnold, MD, USA
12.5.22
Instructor/Assistant Professor, Game Art

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Newark, NJ, USA
11.18.22
Assistant/Associate Professor in Digital Design
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more