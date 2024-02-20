Fromer developers who worked on big sci-fi titles like Mass Effect, Doom Eternal, and Horizon Zero Dawn have formed their own company, Fun Dog Studios.

The fully worker-owned developer was formed to revive the "new experimentation, stories, and voices" from the industry's earlier years, said CEO Miles Williams.

“As independents, we’re free to forge our own path to make games we all can’t wait to play ourselves. We’re trying to bring back things that we’ve felt the industry has lost.”

The Forever Winter in the works

Fun Dog was formed in 2022, and has grown to 30 full-time staff. Its debut project is a tactical survival shooter called The Forever Winter.

The studio joins Cult of the North from earlier today in being a developer made from former EA staff and also quietly established in 2022.

Unlike Cult of the North or some other new studios, Fun Dog didn't announce itself with a large round of seed funding in tow.