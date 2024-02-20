Sponsored By

The newly revealed studio already has its first project lined up with tactical-horror shooter The Forever Winter.

Justin Carter

February 20, 2024

Player characters in Fun Dog Studios' The Forever Winter.
Image via Fun Dog Studios.

  • Fun Dog is making its mission to "bring back things that we’ve felt the industry has lost."

Fromer developers who worked on big sci-fi titles like Mass Effect, Doom Eternal, and Horizon Zero Dawn have formed their own company, Fun Dog Studios.

The fully worker-owned developer was formed to revive the "new experimentation, stories, and voices" from the industry's earlier years, said CEO Miles Williams.

“As independents, we’re free to forge our own path to make games we all can’t wait to play ourselves. We’re trying to bring back things that we’ve felt the industry has lost.”

The Forever Winter in the works

Fun Dog was formed in 2022, and has grown to 30 full-time staff. Its debut project is a tactical survival shooter called The Forever Winter.

The studio joins Cult of the North from earlier today in being a developer made from former EA staff and also quietly established in 2022.

Unlike Cult of the North or some other new studios, Fun Dog didn't announce itself with a large round of seed funding in tow.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

