The studio has described its debut title codenamed Project Gundalf as a 'next generation MMOBA.'

Chris Kerr

February 20, 2024

The Cult of the North logo overlaid on key artwork for Project Gundalf
Image via Cult of the North

Cult of the North, a new studio co-founded by former EA general manager Adam Schaub and King SVP of business performance Marcus Jacobs, has broken cover.

The Swedish developer was quietly established in November 2022 under the moniker 'Seidr' but has now formally introduced itself and its debut title codenamed 'Project Gundalf' to the world. 

The studio has already hired a number of developers with experience at major companies including King, Activision Blizzard, EA, Embark Studios, Resolution Games and FunPlus.  

According to a post on the Cult of the North website, the nascent team secured an undisclosed seed investment from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz in January 2023.  

Schaub is leading Cult of the North as CEO, having previously held notable roles at Mythical Games (VP of Europe and GM), EA (studio general manager), and King (VP creative production).  

Jacobs will serve as CPO and has cultivated a similarly robust CV following stints at EA (director of monetization), King (SVP of business performance), and Embark Studios (CCO).  

Project Gundalf in the works

Cult of the North is positioning its debut project as an "ambitious and massive next-generation PvP game" built in Unreal Engine 5. It added that Project Gundalf will let players "build a huge kingdom, forge lifelong friendships, and battle the gods of Hamarvast." It's currently slated for launch in 2025. 

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry.

