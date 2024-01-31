Sponsored By

Mojang and Toca Boca veterans form Roro to create "digital dollhouse"

"No rules, no goals, no anxiety inducing social features. Play with rewarding tools that allow you to express yourself."

Chris Kerr

January 31, 2024

1 Min Read
The Roro logo on a purple background
Image via Roro

A group of Mojang and Toca Boca veterans have formed a new studio called Roro to create a "digital dollhouse."

The nascent studio has secured €1.5 million (1.6 million USD) in funding to realize its vision of building a 3D digital space capable of fostering creativity and self-expression.

"No rules, no goals, no anxiety inducing social features. Play with rewarding tools that allow you to express yourself," said the team, explaining how its dollhouse will take shape.

Roro will leverage Unreal Engine to create its virtual playground for iOS and Android, and is currently looking to expand post-investment.

The current team includes senior gameplay programmer Daniel Wustenhoff, who previously held the same role at Mojang; tech director Kristoffer Jelbring, another Mojang veteran; and co-founder and CEO William Sampson, who previously served as general manager at Swedish mobile studio Toca Boca.

They're joined by 3D artist Sandra Schnell, programmer Martin Kings, and co-founder and chairman Robin Flodin.

Discussing the funding round on Linkedin, CEO William Sampson said the investment represented a huge milestone.

"What a milestone for us as a new studio! I'm humbled to have such talent in the team and such entrepreneurial minds supporting us in our vision for creative play," he wrote. "We know we're only at the beginning, but we're excited to see what the future holds. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way."

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

