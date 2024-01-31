A group of Mojang and Toca Boca veterans have formed a new studio called Roro to create a "digital dollhouse."

The nascent studio has secured €1.5 million (1.6 million USD) in funding to realize its vision of building a 3D digital space capable of fostering creativity and self-expression.

"No rules, no goals, no anxiety inducing social features. Play with rewarding tools that allow you to express yourself," said the team, explaining how its dollhouse will take shape.

Roro will leverage Unreal Engine to create its virtual playground for iOS and Android, and is currently looking to expand post-investment.

The current team includes senior gameplay programmer Daniel Wustenhoff, who previously held the same role at Mojang; tech director Kristoffer Jelbring, another Mojang veteran; and co-founder and CEO William Sampson, who previously served as general manager at Swedish mobile studio Toca Boca.

They're joined by 3D artist Sandra Schnell, programmer Martin Kings, and co-founder and chairman Robin Flodin.

Discussing the funding round on Linkedin, CEO William Sampson said the investment represented a huge milestone.

"What a milestone for us as a new studio! I'm humbled to have such talent in the team and such entrepreneurial minds supporting us in our vision for creative play," he wrote. "We know we're only at the beginning, but we're excited to see what the future holds. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way."