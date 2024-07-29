Sponsored By

Embracer-owned Plaion will publish Skydance's Marvel 1943

While being subsumed into Middle-Earth & Friends, Plaion will publish Skydance's Marvel game in 2025.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 29, 2024

1 Min Read
Captain America vs. Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.
Image via Skydance/Marvel/Plaion.

The upcoming Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will be published by Plaion, a major subsidiary owned by Embracer.

Under a partnership with developer Skydance Games, Plaion has the worldwide publishing rights for the 2025 action-adventure title. It marks a major get for the publisher and its parent company, both of which saw multiple layoffs and closures in 2023 and 2024.

Following the dissolution of a $2 billion deal with the Savvy Games Group, Embracer went through a devastating restructuring period that's seen plenty of cancelled projects.

Securing publishing rights for a Marvel game doesn't balance the scales of that scuttled deal. But it shows Embracer is at a point where it can move beyond killing off what it can to save money.

It's also a notable change for Skydance, which has typically self-published its previous titles like Arashi: Castles of Sin and Archangel.

As of this past March, Embracer's restructuring has ended, and CEO Lars Wingefors said the company's future involves making and releasing good games.

Plaion was impacted by some of that restructuring, and CEO Klemens Kundratitz called this Skydance deal "a testament to [our] ongoing mission to become a global force in video game publishing."

Later this year, Plaion will be folded into the new-ish company of Middle-Earth Enterprises & Friends. That standalone entity will handle publishing for franchises like Metro, Tomb Raider, and Dead Island.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Captain America vs. Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.
Business
Embracer-owned Plaion will publish Skydance's Marvel 1943Embracer-owned Plaion will publish Skydance's Marvel 1943
byJustin Carter
Jul 29, 2024
1 Min Read
Interior of the offices for Bethesda Game Studios.
Business
How union-backed 'recall rights' can protect jobs at ZeniMax and beyondHow union-backed 'recall rights' can protect jobs at ZeniMax and beyond
byJustin Carter
Jul 29, 2024
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A photograph of a finger hovering over the United States on a globe.
Business
Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?
byBryant Francis
Jul 23, 2024
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Making the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare KartMaking the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare Kart
byJoel Couture
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art for Dungeons of Hinterberg. Player character Luisa swings her sword against a backdrop of an idyllic Austrian town and an army of monsters..
Design
Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Art
More Than Movements: Solving Animation ProblemsMore Than Movements: Solving Animation Problems
byMikhail Vershinin
Jul 30, 2024
13 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile
More Than Movements: Animation in Mobile Game DevMore Than Movements: Animation in Mobile Game Dev
byMikhail Vershinin
Jul 29, 2024
10 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Level Design Postmortem: Sixth Street (Zenless Zone Zero)Level Design Postmortem: Sixth Street (Zenless Zone Zero)
Jul 29, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan