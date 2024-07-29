Embracer-owned Plaion will publish Skydance's Marvel 1943

The upcoming Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will be published by Plaion, a major subsidiary owned by Embracer.

Under a partnership with developer Skydance Games, Plaion has the worldwide publishing rights for the 2025 action-adventure title. It marks a major get for the publisher and its parent company, both of which saw multiple layoffs and closures in 2023 and 2024.

Following the dissolution of a $2 billion deal with the Savvy Games Group, Embracer went through a devastating restructuring period that's seen plenty of cancelled projects.

Securing publishing rights for a Marvel game doesn't balance the scales of that scuttled deal. But it shows Embracer is at a point where it can move beyond killing off what it can to save money.

It's also a notable change for Skydance, which has typically self-published its previous titles like Arashi: Castles of Sin and Archangel.

As of this past March, Embracer's restructuring has ended, and CEO Lars Wingefors said the company's future involves making and releasing good games.

Plaion was impacted by some of that restructuring, and CEO Klemens Kundratitz called this Skydance deal "a testament to [our] ongoing mission to become a global force in video game publishing."

Later this year, Plaion will be folded into the new-ish company of Middle-Earth Enterprises & Friends. That standalone entity will handle publishing for franchises like Metro, Tomb Raider, and Dead Island.