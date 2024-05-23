Sponsored By

Embracer cut ties with more than 4,500 employees and cancelled 80 projects over the past year

The company reduced its headcount by 27 percent in the space of 12 months.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 23, 2024

3 Min Read
A collection of artwork from upcoming Embracer projects
Image via Embracer

Swedish conglomerate Embracer Group reduced its headcount by 4,532 employees over the past year.

As noted in the company's fiscal report for the year ended March 31, 2024, Embracer's total headcount dropped by 27 percent to 12,069 employees in Q4 FY24—down from 16,601 in Q4 FY23.

Embracer explained 3,727 of those departures were "game developers" and noted it also cancelled 80 game projects during that time.

That colossal headcount reduction comes with Embracer having completed a sweeping restructuring program that resulted in widespread layoffs, studio closures, project cancellations and huge divestments—including the sale of Gearbox Entertainment and Saber Interactive.

Embracer is now preparing to begin a "new chapter" that will see it split its business into three individual, publicly listed entities. The company intends to release 70 projects during the current fiscal year ending in March 2025, including "at least three important unannounced titles."

In its latest financials, Embracer said that process is "tracking according to plan" and will unleash "significant untapped potential within the group."

As for how the business performed over the past year, Embracer saw full-year net sales increase by 12 percent to SEK 42.2 billion ($3.94 billion).

Breaking that total down per operating segment, PC/Console Games sales increased by 7 percent to SEK 14.4 billion and Mobile Games sales increased by 2 percent to SEK 5.9 billion.

Tabletop Games delivered net sales of SEK 14.7 billion, an increase of 13 percent year-on-year, and Entertainment and Services net sales increased by 34 percent to SEK 7.1 billion.

Embracer boss claims 'transformative' year can usher in new chapter

Commenting on those results, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said titles such as Tomb Raider I-III Remastered and Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor did "well," but noted other mid-sized releases from THQ Nordic delivered "mixed" performances.

"We remain excited about our PC/Console pipeline over the coming years. Our resources within PC/Console are increasingly focused towards our own and controlled key IPs, such as Darksiders, Dead Island, Deep Rock Galactic, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Killing Floor, The Lord of the Rings, Metro, Remnant, Satisfactory, Tomb Raider, Wreckfest and many others," added Wingefors.

"Through this year and next, we expect our updated capital allocation process, with improved standards for new and continued investment, to drive improving ROI from new game releases, as our pipeline increasingly consists of higher quality games."

Wingefors feels The Lords of the Rings franchise can become a "key driver" for Embracer in the coming decades, and described the past 12 months as "transformative."

"The restructuring program, that is now successfully finalized, has created a stronger foundation for improved profitability, cash flows and long-term value creation," he continued.

"Throughout the past year, our companies and studios have had to part ways with team members. These were necessary but difficult decisions, and it has been important to carry out the changes with compassion, respect and integrity towards those affected. Post-restructuring, we will strive to make continuous improvements as part of our ordinary business, to further improve operational efficiency and capital allocation."

He said Embracer is now preparing to embark upon a "new and exciting chapter" across its business, positing "the best is still ahead of us."

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for game developer Fall Damage.
Business
Fragbite Group files bankruptcy for Fall Damage mid-publishing agreementFragbite Group files bankruptcy for Fall Damage mid-publishing agreement
byJustin Carter
May 23, 2024
1 Min Read
Logo for game developer Atari.
Business
Atari acquires Intellivision and select catalog of its gamesAtari acquires Intellivision and select catalog of its games
byJustin Carter
May 23, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Production
Deep Dive: Harnessing the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2Deep Dive: Harness the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2
byTymon Smektała
May 23, 2024
7 Min Read
Frog characters among a friendly landscape
Design
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge hopes to inspire a love for the wetlandsKamaeru: A Frog Refuge hopes to inspire a love for the wetlands
byJoel Couture
May 21, 2024
8 Min Read
Key artwork for The Crush House
Production
Conflict, cringe, and existential dread: How The Crush House mimics reality televisionConflict, cringe, and existential dread: How The Crush House mimics reality television
byChris Kerr
May 21, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Production
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them

May 23, 2024

people playing Nintendo Switch
Business
How acquiring Shiver Entertainment helps Nintendo navigate its next-generation transition
How acquiring Shiver Entertainment helps Nintendo navigate its next-generation transition

May 22, 2024

Marketing
Finding Your Voice: How to target press and influencers for your game
Finding Your Voice: How to target press and influencers for your game

May 20, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set