Embracer is tossing Square Enix mobile games on the scrapheap

Onoma, the studio formerly known as Square Enix Montreal, will be shutting down mobile titles Arena Battle Champions, Deus Ex Go, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, and Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes on January 4. 2023.

Breaking the news on social media, the Embracer-owned studio said that in-game purchases for those titles will be stopped immediately, and that all four will be removed from app stores on December 1, 2022, before being scrapped.

Square Enix Montreal was purchased by Embracer Group earlier this year alongside other key Square Enix studios and franchises, including Tomb Raider and Deus Ex.

The Canadian outfit was rebranded as Onoma in October to help it "connect with multiple audiences," but was then shuttered by Embracer a few weeks later.

Prior to the Embracer purchase, Square Enix Montreal was best known for working on mobile games such as Hitman Go and Deus Ex Go, and was reportedly shuttered by Embracer so the Swedish conglomerate can focus solely on console and PC development.

Onoma thanked players for their support in a message shared on Twitter, but highlighted that in-game purchases won't be refunded before the shut down. Notably, it also seems like all four titles will be rendered unplayable for those who've already purchased them once the shutdown is complete.

"The games will be removed from the App Store/Google Play Store on December 1, and current players will not be able to access the games past January 4," wrote the studio.

"Effective immediately, in-game purchases are stopped. We encourage prior in-game purchases to be used before January 4, as they will not be refunded. On behalf of the development team, we would like to thank you for playing our games."