Elden Ring sales surpass 23 million copies in two years

Days before its second anniversary, FromSoftware's Elden Ring has sold over 23 million copies.

Bandai Namco revealed the game's new milestone following the reveal of its expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. As of this time last year, the base game surpassed 20 million copies.

Elden Ring has been popular since launch, with the sales and awards to match. In last week's third quarter financials, Bandai Namco called it a big seller during the previous fiscal year.

Ahead of Erdtree's June launch, it and the base game are currently among Steam's topsellers.

Director Hidetaka Miyazaki told IGN the possibility for more Elden Ring exists post-Erdtree. While there's no current plans for a second expansion or sequel, he said there could be "more ideas" in the future.

Earlier in February, it was reported a mobile version for Elden Ring was in the works. It's claimed the phone title will be a free-to-play offshoot from Tencent.

A prototype for the mobile Elden Ring was allegedly made in 2022, and its full version is expected to have in-app purchases. Tencent reportedly hopes it matches Genshin Impact in mobile revenue.

Whether or not it has a larger future, Elden Ring's impact is such that it'll define FromSoftware's future projects going forward.