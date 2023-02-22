Elden Ring has sold over 20 million copies worldwide during its first year on shelves.

That's according to developer FromSoftware, which said it's currently developing various ways for players to "enjoy the world of Elden Ring in the future."

That total includes sales of packaged software and digital downloads on platforms such as Steam.

Elden Ring launched on February 25, 2022, on platforms including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Steam.

The title has also received plenty of critical acclaim over the past year, winning a deluge of awards including the Game of the Year prize at both The Game Awards 2022 and New York Game Awards.

