Epic Games' breakdown for 2023 shows its store greatly benefitted from the year's deluge of releases.

Justin Carter

February 16, 2024

A Survivor in key art for Dead Island 2.
Image via Damburster/Deep Silver.

At a Glance

  • 2023 saw nearly 3,000 games released and nearly $1 billion in player spending on the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games gave a Year in Review for its titular store's performance in 2023. With a game-heavy year, it grew exponentially, from PC users to games on the storefront.

Game-wise, Dead Island 2 joined Grand Theft Auto V, Fortnite, Rocket League, and Genshin Impact in its top Mythic tier. The former is planned to release on Steam in April.

Meanwhile, Hogwarts Legacy, Alan Wake 2, and Red Dead Redemption 2 dominated the Legendary (second-place) tier. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Honkai Star Rail were part of the Epic (third-place) bracket.

In terms of users, the EGS grew an extra 40 million from 2022 and now has over 270 million users on PC. Overall accounts are at 804 million, up 11 percent from the previous year's 723 million.

In 2023, players spent $310 million on third-party titles, down 13 percent from 2022. But including Epic's own games, that number jumps up greatly to $950 million, up from 2022 by 16 percent.

2022 saw 626 games release on the EGS from developers and publishers. Epic notes its catalog "expanded significantly" last year to over 1,300 releases.

With over 2,900 PC games, the EGS' catalog has grown by 88 percent since 2022.

Epic's next moves

Later this year, Epic will let developers integrate their own subscription services to earn revenue on the EGS. With Apple now more third-party friendly, Epic wants to present itself (and its revenue split) as the better option.

It's also going to be returning to Europe's iOS store in the coming months. In January, it confirmed it would relaunch Fortnite on European iOS in the near future.

Epic's full yearly breakdown for 2023 can be read here.

