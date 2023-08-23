Epic Games introduces revenue boost system for third-party developers

Epic Games has begun a titular First Run program for third-party developers on the Epic Games Store. The aim, according to the developer, is to "give developers of any scale the opportunity to activate our global audience right at launch."

Under the deal, studios which opt in will have the ability to boost their revenue from user spending "on eligible products from 88% to 100% in their first six months of exclusivity." Following the end of that six-month period, the revenue split returns to the standard 88 percent/12 percent cut.

And to make it further enticing to developers, Epic said its First Run products "will be featured in relevant store campaigns including sales, events, and editorial as applicable. Once a product joins the program, it will benefit from continued exposure throughout its Epic First Run."



While products like games and apps must be Epic exclusives during that time, Epic said developers that are part of Epic First Run can still sell their works on their own personal stores and launchers. Studios will also be allowed to sell their games on places like Humble Bundle and Green Man Gaming.

From the wording, it seems that as long as a game isn't being sold on a larger third-party PC store like GOG or Steam, its developer can be a part of Epic First Run for that half-year period.

This program goes into effect for eligible products releasing on or after October 16, the same day registrations begin. Products that released before that date are ineligible, as are those that were previously part of a subscription service from another third-party PC store or had a pre-existing exclusivity deal with Epic.

Further details on Epic First Run can be read here.