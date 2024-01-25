Sponsored By

Apple continues making the App Store more third-party friendly for developers and other game streaming services.

Justin Carter

January 25, 2024

Starting today, Apple's global App Store can now host game streaming apps and services like Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now. Previously, iOS users had to use a browser, but they can now exist on the platform fully formed.

Apple was often critiqued for its store practices, which could stifle competitors. This change, as the company notes, gives "new options for how apps globally can deliver in-app experiences to users."

Developers just have to follow App Store guidelines, like giving the host app an age rating for higher age-gated content.

They can also launch mini-apps and plug-ins within host apps. Those smaller apps will run on Apple's in-app purchase system, and let users buy in-game items or services like a chatbot subscription.

Later this year, Europe's App Store will allow third-party platforms. The US equivalent must now also let developers direct customers to third-party payment options after a 2023 report from the Commerce Department.

