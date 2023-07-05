informa
CyberConnect2 opening new Osaka office in 2024

New building, new pay structure.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
July 05, 2023
Naruto Uzumaki in the cover for Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

Japanese developer CyberConnect2 revealed its plans to open a new studio in spring 2024. Based in Osaka, Japan, the new offshoot is part of the anime game developer's internal changes, and will serve as the foundation for a video production team. 

According to CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama, the Osaka team will work in tandem with the already-established team based in Tokyo and the mothership office in Fukuoka "to create our games." He further said the Osaka staff will hire for all positions. 

Earlier this year, CyberConnect2 closed down its satellite office based in Montreal, Canada, so this Osaka building indicates the developer may choose to keep its operations in Japan for the time being. 

Along with the new building, Matsuyama revealed a change in CyberConnect2's new two-tier pay structure for entry-level hires. Going forward, a junior employee will earn ¥231,000 (or about $1,598) per month. They will then be evaluated for an "Intermediate" salary, which will bump up their pay to ¥270,000 ($1,867)/mo. 

Matsuyama noted that in either of those two tiers, an employee's salary could be further determined based on the skills and experience of the new hire. More information can be found on the developer's recruitment website.

However, the most important thing Matsuyama noted with CyberConnect2's newest changes is that all of its workplaces now have standing desks.

