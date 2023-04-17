informa
Anime game dev CyberConnect2 will close its Montreal studio in July

Come the end of July, CyberConnect2 is shutting down its first (and only) subsidiary studio.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
April 17, 2023
Naruto Uzumaki in the cover for Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

Developer CyberConnect2 confirmed the incoming closure of its satellite office in Montreal, Canada. At the end of July, it'll be shutting down its only other office beyond the main one stationed in Fukuoka, Japan. 

The Montreal office opened in 2016, 20 years after the developer was originally founded. Its statement noted that the second office "led CyberConnect2 on a creative journey in the development of tools and cutting-edge techniques used in creating games." 

No mention was made in the developer's statement about if it will offer any severance or transitional help to those about to be laid off. 

CyberConnect2 is the developer behind a multitude of games based on popular anime such as Dragon Ball, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and Naruto. Notably, the Montreal offshoot only seemed to function as a support studio and never developed any titles under its own banner. 

Studio closures are usually incited by a lack of sales. But two of CyberConnect2's most recent games appeared to have sold quite well. As of this past March, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles sold 3 million copies, and 2020's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot sold 4.5 million by December 2021. 

When it first created the Montreal office in 2016, CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama said the location was chosen for being the "biggest hub for game developers internationally, as you can see plenty of other game companies here. For us to expand from Japan, we chose Montreal as our first city."

In its closing statement regarding the closure, CyberConnect2 said it would "continue to grow and move forward with the experiences we've gained in Montreal."

