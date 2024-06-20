Crash N. Sane Trilogy sales jump to 20 million copies

The Crash Bandicoot series keeps going strong, as the Crash N. Sane Trilogy has now sold 20 million copies.

Activision Blizzard's been cagey on the game's performance since it sold 10 million copies in 2019. But the new milestone shows it's still drawing people in, and it may be the most successful Crash title ever.

In April, a Toys for Bob developer quietly revealed the studio's sequel, Crash 4: It's About Time, sold 5 million copies since its 2020 launch. Depending on the the game, earlier entries (per individual Wikipedia pages), reportedly sold between 1 and 6 million copies.

Why has N. Sane done so well? Being remasters of the original three games helps, given the nostalgia held for those original PlayStation titles, as does them going on sale on a continuous basis.

The game's sales may also be caught up in Toys for Bob's recent split from Activision Blizzard: whatever its next project is, there's an audience that would very much like Crash to return to his uncompromised, single-player platformer roots.

With Crash now under Microsoft's control and dormant franchises like Fable and Perfect Dark (and Prince of Persia over at Ubisoft) getting a second shot, players are now doing their best to get the bandicoot back in the spotlight.