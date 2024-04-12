Sponsored By

Crash Bandicoot's 2020 return was more successful than you may have believed.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 12, 2024

1 Min Read
Crash Bandicoot in Crash 4: It's About Time!.
Image via Toys for Bob.

At a Glance

  • Toys for Bob managed to revive both Crash and Spyro in a handful of years, and have the numbers to prove it.

Sales for Toys for Bob's Crash 4: It's About Time managed to surpass 5 million copies in its life...time.

That's according to design director Toby Schadt, who revealed the milestone for the "well-received sequel" on his LinkedIn. It marks the first real indicator of how the platformer's done, sales-wise.

Crash 4 released in 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It was the first new entry since 2008's Crash: Mind Over Mutant and eventually came to PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Toys for Bob, Crash, and Spyro

With this news, it's quite clear that Toys for Bob was successful in reviving both Crash and Spyro. Last year, the studio revealed the latter's remaster trilogy sold 10 million copies across all systems.

At the same time it was working on those two franchises, the studio became more enmeshed into Call of Duty as a support developer. After last year's Crash Team Rumble, it seemed like it'd help support Call of Duty: Warzone alongside Raven.

Things changed when Toys for Bob managed to split off from Activision Blizzard and go public back in February. But it's not fully separate yet: it's reportedly teaming with Microsoft on its debut indie project.

No word on what that is (even Schadt's LinkedIn page is vague), but Xbox's Matt Booty claimed last month it'll be "similar to what [Toys for Bob's] made in the past."

