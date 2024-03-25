Sponsored By

The Spyro and Crash developer isn't entirely done with its former parent company just yet.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

March 25, 2024

Spyro and a baby dragon in the Reignited version of Spyro: Year of the Dragon.
Image via Toys for Bob/Activision Blizzard.

At a Glance

  • Toys for Bob's next project is vaguely described as a return to its work before being made into a Call of Duty support dev.

The now independent Toys for Bob may have locked down a deal with Microsoft on its next project. The studio first revealed its hope for a partnership in the same announcement as its split from Activision Blizzard.

Per Windows Central, Xbox's Matt Booty stated an "agreement" was reached between the two companies. While light on the details of that arrangement, he allegedly indicated the studio's next project will be "similar to what [it's] made in the past."

This was further supported by the outlet claiming Toys for Bob's leadership was "adamant" about returning to its pre-Call of Duty style of games. However, it's not clear if this project will be a full Xbox exclusive or have some multiplatform agreement.

Toys for Bob's best known for revitalizing Crash and Spyro with remasters of their original PlayStation trilogies, and new games like Crash 4: It's About Time. While not all of those new games were hits, they helped sustain the brand, if nothing else.

Its independence came shortly after the closure of its physical office in Novato. The studio was also targeted for layoffs in February along with fellow Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games.

At the time of its split with Activision Blizzard, Toys for Bob said its next project was in its "early days" of development. Even so, it was ready to "develop new stories, new characters, and new gameplay experiences."

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

