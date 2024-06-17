Sponsored By

CI Games and Epic Games team on EGS-exclusive Lords of the Fallen sequel

CI will handle the console publishing for the alleged Lords of the Fallen 2, but Epic Games has the sequel for its PC storefront.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 17, 2024

Key art for 2023's Lords of the Fallen.
Image via Hexworks/CI Games.

CI Games already has a follow up to 2023's Lords of the Fallen in development, and PC-wise, that title will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Spotted by the likes of PCGamer, CI and Epic Games recently entered into a binding agreement for the 2026-bound game. Under it (in translated form), Epic has the "exclusive global distribution right" for the new title for its "entire product life cycle."

For consoles, CI maintains the rights to publish Fallen's sequel on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and the entire IP overall. A more detailed agreement will be revealed separately in the coming weeks.

The deal between CI and Epic sounds similar to one the latter had with Remedy and Quantic Dream. In 2019 as the EGS was getting off the ground, Epic courted those and other studios to make games as EGS-exclusives, either timed or permanently.

In Remedy's case, the funding from that deal allowed it to develop and release Alan Wake II in 2023, which went on to become its fastest-selling title.

Last year's Lords of the Fallen sold 1 million copies in over a week. When CI Games laid off staff earlier this year, it deemed Fallen as the first of its triple-A output and part of a five-year company plan.

As such, it's easy to see why Epic would want to snatch up the sequel as exclusive to its storefront. Should the deal between it and CI be time-based, the Lords of the Fallen sequel will come to Steam eventually, as has been the case with Dead Island 2 and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo.

