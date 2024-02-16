Sponsored By

Write on.

Justin Carter

February 16, 2024

1 Min Read
Live-action Alan Wake in Alan Wake II.
Image via Remedy Entertainment.

At a Glance

  • The long-awaited horror sequel has become Remedy's fastest-selling title to date.

Remedy Entertainment revealed Alan Wake 2 has sold 1.3 million copies, as of February 1, 2024. The horror game released in late October 2023, and is the studio's fastest-selling title to date.

In its first two months, Alan Wake 2 sold 50 percent more than Control did in its first four months. As a digital-only game, it sold over three times more than the 2019 title.

At launch, Remedy said it was pleased with Alan Wake 2's critical turnout. It's picked up several nominations and wins over the months, and won Best Art Direction at last night's DICE Awards.

The studio also gave a brief acknowledgement to Control, which has now sold over 4 million copies.

Alan Wake 2 is Remedy's golden goose

In a statement, Remedy CEO Tero Virtala revealed Alan Wake 2 recouped a "significant part" of its development and marketing costs. The game will be supported with two DLC expansions.

Much of its staff, said Virtala, have transferred to other projects. The Max Payne remakes, Control 2, and Project Condor have all "increased development pace," and are expected to hit their next stages by the first half of the year.

Speaking to its larger future, Virtala said growing out the Control and Alan Wake franchises would "be a key part of our future.”

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Harry DuBois in ZA/UM's Disco Elysium.
Business
Ex-ZA/UM writers allege studio has become a 'cold, careless company'Ex-ZA/UM writers allege studio has become a 'cold, careless company'
byJustin Carter
Feb 16, 2024
2 Min Read
Logo for Microsoft's Xbox console.
Business
Xbox confirms multiplatform push for four first-party gamesXbox confirms multiplatform push for four first-party games
byJustin Carter
Feb 15, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty on the Xbox Podcast.
Console
Did Xbox back itself into a corner over minor leaks?
Did Xbox back itself into a corner over minor leaks?

Feb 15, 2024

Design
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?

Feb 14, 2024

Audio
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers

Feb 13, 2024