February 16, 2024
At a Glance
- The long-awaited horror sequel has become Remedy's fastest-selling title to date.
Remedy Entertainment revealed Alan Wake 2 has sold 1.3 million copies, as of February 1, 2024. The horror game released in late October 2023, and is the studio's fastest-selling title to date.
In its first two months, Alan Wake 2 sold 50 percent more than Control did in its first four months. As a digital-only game, it sold over three times more than the 2019 title.
At launch, Remedy said it was pleased with Alan Wake 2's critical turnout. It's picked up several nominations and wins over the months, and won Best Art Direction at last night's DICE Awards.
The studio also gave a brief acknowledgement to Control, which has now sold over 4 million copies.
Alan Wake 2 is Remedy's golden goose
In a statement, Remedy CEO Tero Virtala revealed Alan Wake 2 recouped a "significant part" of its development and marketing costs. The game will be supported with two DLC expansions.
Much of its staff, said Virtala, have transferred to other projects. The Max Payne remakes, Control 2, and Project Condor have all "increased development pace," and are expected to hit their next stages by the first half of the year.
Speaking to its larger future, Virtala said growing out the Control and Alan Wake franchises would "be a key part of our future.”
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Exploring the 2024 State of the Game Industry report - Game Developer Podcast ep. 39Feb 2, 2024
Phantom inspiration and the ethical auteur with Xalavier Nelson Jr.Dec 8, 2023
Designing Killer Queen: from playground experiment to modern arcade sensationOct 18, 2023
Rod Humble and King Choi illustrate the ambition of Life By YouSep 22, 2023