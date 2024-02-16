Remedy Entertainment revealed Alan Wake 2 has sold 1.3 million copies, as of February 1, 2024. The horror game released in late October 2023, and is the studio's fastest-selling title to date.

In its first two months, Alan Wake 2 sold 50 percent more than Control did in its first four months. As a digital-only game, it sold over three times more than the 2019 title.

At launch, Remedy said it was pleased with Alan Wake 2's critical turnout. It's picked up several nominations and wins over the months, and won Best Art Direction at last night's DICE Awards.

The studio also gave a brief acknowledgement to Control, which has now sold over 4 million copies.

Alan Wake 2 is Remedy's golden goose

In a statement, Remedy CEO Tero Virtala revealed Alan Wake 2 recouped a "significant part" of its development and marketing costs. The game will be supported with two DLC expansions.

Much of its staff, said Virtala, have transferred to other projects. The Max Payne remakes, Control 2, and Project Condor have all "increased development pace," and are expected to hit their next stages by the first half of the year.

Speaking to its larger future, Virtala said growing out the Control and Alan Wake franchises would "be a key part of our future.”