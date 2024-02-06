Sponsored By

Indie dev Threshold Games shuts down this week

Threshold's closure comes a month before it was set to officially reveal itself, and whatever it was working on, to the world.

Justin Carter

February 6, 2024

1 Min Read
Image of the team for now defunct indie developer Threshold Games.
Image via Jenny Yu/Threshold Games.

At a Glance

  • Threshold and its near-dozen staff aimed to make games that told "radical, visionary stories."

Queer indie developer Threshold Games will officially close later this week on February 9. It's the newest indie studio after Threaks in January to shut down, and February's first overall.

As revealed by lead producer Astra Ebonwing, the studio was in the midst of officially revealing itself. Its grand debut to the press was previously set for March.

"Our team is extremely saddened by this very sudden and very unexpected turn of events," wrote Ebonwing. "Myself and the rest of the group are now looking for jobs."

Threshold was founded in 2019 by June Saphry, who led it with creative co-lead Jessica Bean. Its 11-person team featured veterans from Sucker Punch, WB Games, and animation studio Titmouse.

The studio was fully remote and "supported genuine work-life balance for all [staff]." Its overall goal was making games that "inspire players to build more just, sustainable futures."

"While this door has sadly closed, we look forward to the many doors that shall open in the future," concluded Ebonwing.

Just yesterday, layoffs reportedly hit Crop Circle Games. Like Threshold, the indie studio is working on its debut project, whose status is presently unclear after these reductions.

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Solomon Reed in a promo for Cyberpunk 2077: The Phantom Liberty.
Business
Key Cyberpunk 2077 veterans join North American team to lead sequel developmentCyberpunk 2077 veterans lead sequel development at North America studio
byJustin Carter
Feb 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Laralyn McWilliams hosting a talk at GDC 2019.
Business
Obituary: Laralyn McWilliams, game designer, passes away at 58Laralyn McWilliams, game designer, passes away at 58
byJustin Carter
Feb 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Backrooms, Liminal Spaces, And The Subliminal Menace Of Loneliness in Indie Horror Games
Backrooms, Liminal Spaces, And The Subliminal Menace Of Loneliness in Indie Horror Games

Feb 5, 2024

Design
Design Analysis: Snatcher's Representation of Detective Gameplay
Design Analysis: Snatcher's Representation of Detective Gameplay

Feb 5, 2024

Phil Spencer in front of the Xbox logo.
Business
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs

Feb 1, 2024