informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

CD Projekt laying off Gwent developers as it prepares to end active support

"We’ve been transferring some of the team members to other projects, but we have to part ways with some."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 01, 2023
A screenshot depicting a card battle in Gwent

CD Projekt will lay off 30 members of the Gwent: The Witcher Card Game dev team as the title is handed over to the player community.

The Polish studio had already laid out plans to end active development on the card battler after 2023, but said it will allow fans to keep supporting the title via a community-driven initiative called "Project Gwentfinity."

Breaking the news last year, the company said it wanted to leave Gwent in a state that felt self-sustaining before handing the keys over to players.

In a blog post shared last week, the company reiterated those plans and said its last official Gwent update will arrive in December 2023. With the end on the horizon, CD Projekt confirmed that "the resources and roles required behind the scenes are naturally declining," meaning that 30 members of the remaining Gwent team are doing to "part ways" with the studio.

"Throughout the year we’ve been transferring some of the team members to other projects, but we have to part ways with some," said the studio.

"It’s never easy to say goodbye. And even though decisions like this are unavoidable and a natural result of the transition, we’d like to express our sincere thanks for all the contributions these team members have made to Gwent—just like the community, you helped make the game what it is today."

A wave of layoffs is currently sweeping through the industry, with CD Projekt itself having previously cut jobs at its subsidiary, The Molasses Flood, which is currently working on a Witcher spin-off.

Those cuts were made in May, and they weren't the first. Last month, a multitude of studios also made layoffs including Firaxis, Kabam, Relic Entertainment, Deck Nine Games, Brace Yourself Games, Deviation Games, Ubisoft, Plaion, Unity, and Phoenix Labs.

MobileConsoleProductionPC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
5.8.23
Producer

Bladework games

Remote (United States)
5.18.23
Senior Gameplay Engineer

University of Canterbury

Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
5.17.23
Academic in Game Arts and Animation

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more