Capcom acquires animation partner Minimum Studios

Minimum's resume includes recent Capcom hits like Dragon's Dogma II and Resident Evil 4, so it's no wonder Capcom decided to grab the studio via share acquisition.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 2, 2024

1 Min Read
An Arisen fighting monsters in Dragon's Dogma II.
Image via Capcom.

Capcom has made what may be its first studio acquisition in 2024 via the purchase of Minimum Studios for 888,888 New Taiwan dollars (or around $27,265).

Per Capcom, the acquisition was done "to sustainably bolster its developmental and technological capabilities, aiming to achieve its long-term management goal of 100 million units in annual sales."

It acquired two-thirds of the Taiwan-based company, which was founded in 2018. Per its website, Minimum specializes in game and character animation across human, mechanical, and animal characters.

Capcom's investment in Minimum makes sense

All three of those fall inside Capcom's remit. In fact, Minimum has been working with Capcom since its founding, citing its facial and body animation work in Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village, and Dragon's Dogma II.

Last year, Capcom made a similar acquisition with Swordcanes, which worked on Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush. Like Minimum, Swordcanes specialized in animation and art, and also helped work on Street Fighter 6.

Capcom also recently confirmed a new Resident Evil game was in development, with Resident Evil 7's Koshi Nakanishi returning as director. Given Minimum's majority resume is related to the survival horror franchise, the deal may have something to do with this new entry, or another project also in the works.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

Capcom acquires animation partner Minimum Studios
