Capcom acquires Hi-Fi Rush support developer Swordcanes

After working on several of 2023's biggest games, Swordcanes is now Capcom's first studio acquisition of the year.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
July 26, 2023
Chai and 808 in Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush.

Along with boasting about its strong 2023 so far, Capcom has gone and acquired developer Swordcanes. The purchase was listed at 8 million yen.

The studio is best versed in animation and art (particularly in 3D), and has done support work on a number of titles over the years. In 2023 alone, Swordcanes has helped with Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush, Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI, and Capcom's very own Street Fighter 6

Because of Swordcanes' work on the latter game, and other works like Monster Hunter Rise and its Sunbreak expansion, Capcom elected to buy the developer outright. For its new subsidiary, Capcom aims to "sustainably bolster its developmental and technological capabilities."

It sounds like purchasing Swordcanes may just be the beginning for Capcom, as it said it would "continue to explore the acquisition of necessary technological capabilities in order to enhance its game development organization."

