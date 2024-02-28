Sponsored By

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will have cross-progression between Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Reporting for mobile.

Justin Carter

February 28, 2024

Key art for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Image via Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard.

  • Warzone Mobile's cross-progression means players always have Call of Duty, and can spend money on it wherever they like.

When Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launches on March 21, players can share battle pass and weapons between it, its console and PC counterpart, and last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

In the long-awaited phone spinoff of the battle royale mode, players can link their accounts for all three games with their Activision ID. From there, content among games is "seamlessly transferred and becomes continuously available."

Cross-progression and player spending

Cross-progression removes a lot of friction for multiplayer games. If Warzone Mobile players had separate accounts between that and the other two games, they'd likely be turned away from playing (and spending on) the former.

Apex Legends' mobile spinoff was separate from its console versions, for example, and was killed after about a year.

"Most content" from Warzone and Modern Warfare III, such as in-game cosmetics and store bundles, can also be used in Warzone Mobile.

Activision Blizzard has been talking up Warzone Mobile for some time. With the mode's popularity, taking it to phones gives the publisher (and Microsoft) a new revenue stream and a another foothold in the mobile space.

Digital Extremes' Warframe released on iOS earlier this week, and also has cross-progression. For other games looking to jump to phones, that feature will be a deciding factor in whether players take the plunge and download it.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

