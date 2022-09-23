Back in March, developer Bungie filed multiple patents, most of which are linked to virtual controls on device with touch screens. The recently published patents were originally spotted by The Game Post and provide further proof that the developer is creating control schemes for mobile versions of games like Destiny 2.

With these patents, Bungie aims to make the mobile version of its games as similar to playing with a controller as possible. One of the descriptions say that the touchscreen "is at least a portion of a physical, handheld controller that interfaces with a gaming device like a gaming console, personal computer, tablet, smartphone, thin client device.”

Rumors have been circulating for some time about Bungie bringing Destiny 2 or the studio's other unannounced title to mobile platforms. Another patent, which concerns the controller state management of client-server networking, specifically refers to the franchise by name in its description.

"Complex networking solutions exist for computer or console / server communication for first-person games (e.g., the DESTINY and DESTINY 2 series)," it reads.

Other patents refer to touchscreen control features such as auto-aim, swiping, and an auto sprint function with a virtual thumbstick. That kind of control exists in the mobile versions of games such as Apex Legends and PUBG Mobile.



In 2018, NetEase acquired a minority stake in the developer, and NetEase has experience with bringing established franchises to the mobile market. The shared-world shooter recently expanded its reach by releasing on the Epic Games Store, which shows that Bungie wants its game to reach as many audiences as possible.

If a mobile version of Destiny 2 is in the works, it would come at a good time. It'd be joining a trend of triple-A games being adapted for mobile players, such as Fortnite and the aforementioned PUBG.



However, it's worth pointing out that Bungie's mobile title may be a different iteration of Destiny 2 rather than a straight port. The mobile version of Apex Legends, for example, is isolated from the original console and PC versions and features its own specific characters and maps.

