Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will deploy in spring 2024

Two years after confirming it was in the works, Activision Blizzard will release a mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone in spring 2024.

In a retrospective blog encompassing the now 20-year-old franchise, the developers confirmed a release window for the phone version of the franchise's battle royale spinoff. It'll be the latest big-budget shooter to try its hand in the phone market, and comes after Apex Legends Mobile will have been offline for nearly a full year.

Various triple-A games are trying to get into the mobile space, either with spinoffs meant solely for iOS and Android, or just porting over more recent games to those platforms. Call of Duty has had a mobile equivalent since 2019, but that version is expected to be gradually phased out once Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile releases.

Call of Duty: Warzone (both versions) is extremely popular, something Activision Blizzard is keenly aware of. When it launches, Warzone Mobile will have cross-progression (and Battle Pass integration) that links it with its regular counterpart and November's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.



For comparison, Apex Mobile offered no cross-progression (the original game only got it with its new season). The feature gives Warzone Mobile a sizable advantage, especially as Call of Duty's player base tends to migrate from one new release to the next while still keeping Warzone around.

Activision Blizzard has already proven that its franchises could thrive in the mobile space, as Diablo Immortal saw a successful launch in the regions where it could be played. And given Xbox's desire to have a presence in mobile games, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile would be a good way to test the waters.