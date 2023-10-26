informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will deploy in spring 2024

All mobile on the warzone front.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 26, 2023
Key art for Sledgehammer Games' Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023), showing Task Force 141.
Image via Call of Duty's website.

Two years after confirming it was in the works, Activision Blizzard will release a mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone in spring 2024. 

In a retrospective blog encompassing the now 20-year-old franchise, the developers confirmed a release window for the phone version of the franchise's battle royale spinoff. It'll be the latest big-budget shooter to try its hand in the phone market, and comes after Apex Legends Mobile will have been offline for nearly a full year.

Various triple-A games are trying to get into the mobile space, either with spinoffs meant solely for iOS and Android, or just porting over more recent games to those platforms. Call of Duty has had a mobile equivalent since 2019, but that version is expected to be gradually phased out once Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile releases.

Call of Duty: Warzone (both versions) is extremely popular, something Activision Blizzard is keenly aware of. When it launches, Warzone Mobile will have cross-progression (and Battle Pass integration) that links it with its regular counterpart and November's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. 

For comparison, Apex Mobile offered no cross-progression (the original game only got it with its new season). The feature gives Warzone Mobile a sizable advantage, especially as Call of Duty's player base tends to migrate from one new release to the next while still keeping Warzone around.

Activision Blizzard has already proven that its franchises could thrive in the mobile space, as Diablo Immortal saw a successful launch in the regions where it could be played. And given Xbox's desire to have a presence in mobile gamesCall of Duty: Warzone Mobile would be a good way to test the waters.

Mobile

Latest Jobs

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
10.11.23
Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM) - Lecturer

Double Fine Productions

Hybrid, San Francisco CA, USA
10.17.23
Gameplay Programmer

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
10.16.23
Senior Technical Combat Designer

iRacing

Remote
10.11.23
Senior Multiplayer Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more