Sponsored By

You get free Heroes, YOU get free Heroes!

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

March 20, 2024

2 Min Read
Kiriko in Blizzard's Overwatch 2.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

At a Glance

  • Blizzard is changing up how it handles Overwatch's DLC heroes again, returning to Overwatch 1's free for everyone method.

Starting with its 10th season, Overwatch 2's post-launch heroes will be free for all players at the day of their release.

In a video outlining the hero shooter's future, Blizzard evealed the upcoming hero Venture will be immediately available in April. Previous post-launch heroes will also be made free retroactively.

New players will have to go through the game's tutorial, but once that's done, the entire roster will be accessible.

Previously, Overwatch 2 players had to buy a season's premium pass to get instant access to DLC heroes, or play to a certain milestone on the free track. This new method is "old" in that it's just how Overwatch 1's DLC heroes worked.

At the time, it seemed like an potential extra revenue stream for Blizzard. It was also one (of many) controversial moves made for the game ahead of its rocky release in 2022.

Overwatch 2 is fighting for its life

Blizzard has slowly, but surely trying to get Overwatch 2 in a less contentious state. But there are still issues lingering over the sequel, such as the future of its PvE component.

A recent Kotaku report claimed its Story Missions may get the boot. While team members have advocated for ways to make it a more central part of the game, higher-ups are believed to not have much faith in it, instead focusing on the PvP.

Much of the game's issues appear to stem from its PvP focus. This was also the case for the original Overwatch, but those issues are further exacerbated by its renewed esports scene.

Story Missions is further hurt by the Xbox layoffs in January, which impacted several Overwatch 2 devs working on PvE. Whatever it's future, Blizzard's shooter isn't out of the woods quite yet.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Characters from Kitfox's roster of games
Business
Kitfox co-founder says four-day weeks are 'unmatchable' when retaining employeesKitfox co-founder says four-day weeks are 'unmatchable' when retaining employees
byChris Kerr
Mar 20, 2024
3 Min Read
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan
Mar 20, 2024
4 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

GD @ GDC 2024

Characters from Kitfox's roster of games
Business
Kitfox co-founder says four-day weeks are 'unmatchable' when retaining employeesKitfox co-founder says four-day weeks are 'unmatchable' when retaining employees
byChris Kerr
Mar 20, 2024
3 Min Read
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan
Mar 20, 2024
4 Min Read
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Trending

Characters from Kitfox's roster of games
Business
Kitfox co-founder says four-day weeks are 'unmatchable' when retaining employeesKitfox co-founder says four-day weeks are 'unmatchable' when retaining employees
byChris Kerr
Mar 20, 2024
3 Min Read
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan
Mar 20, 2024
4 Min Read
Amy Hennig on stage at State of Unreal 2024
Production
Unreal Engine blockbusters and UEFN tools take center stage at State of UnrealUnreal Engine blockbusters and UEFN tools take centre stage at State of Unreal
byChris Kerr
Mar 20, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
How to build a narrative in a PvP game: without a narrative designer on the team
How to build a narrative in a PvP game: without a narrative designer on the team

Mar 14, 2024

Business
Our Industry Needs a Change
Featured Blog | Our Industry Needs a Change

Mar 13, 2024

Design
The Upside of Using Culture and Personal Stories as Game Pillars
The Upside of Using Culture and Personal Stories as Game Pillars

Mar 13, 2024