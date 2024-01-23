Sponsored By

Overwatch 2 nets new Champions esports league with multi-year dealOverwatch 2 nets new Champions esports league with multi-year deal

After killing the Overwatch League late last year, Blizzard is rebirthing Overwatch 2's esports scene with a brand new league.

Justin Carter

January 23, 2024

2 Min Read
Screenshot of co-op players in Overwatch 2's Story Missions mode.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

At a Glance

  • Blizzard hopes the new Overwatch Champions Series will bring about a "new era" for the hero shooter's esports life.

Blizzard Entertainment is bringing Overwatch 2 back to the esports space with a new Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS).

The developer struck a multi-year exclusive deal with ESL Facelift Group (EFG) to create a new international esports circuit for the popular hero shooter. Players in North America, Asia, and the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) are eligible to join.

Last summer, Activision Blizzard effectively killed the OWCS' predecessor, Overwatch League. The esports league formed shortly after the first Overwatch's release.

The esports community has effectively led to a number of reworks to Overwatch characters in both games, and also been a solid revenue driver. In late 2023, Blizzard said it'd switch to another esports model.

What is Overwatch 2's esports future?

Executive producer Jared Neuss said working with EFG would bring a "new era" for the shooter. "A thriving esports scene is important to a game as competitive as Overwatch 2, and we’re very excited."

When highlighting Diablo IV's launch success last summer, Activision Blizzard acknowledged Overwatch 2's rough go. Pre and post-launch, it's faced criticism for missing features to its handling of two-factor authentication.

A new esports league may not fully get players back on board with the shooter. But at the very least, it may help give it an extra burst of adrenaline.

The new OWCS will be run by EFG in North America and the EMEA, while Korean esports organizer WGD will run the Asian circuit. Each region will have its own qualifiers and tournaments, which will be followed by a pair of in-person international events.

For North America and the EMEA, the first events will take place EFG's Dreamhack festivals in Dallas from May 31-June 2. The second, for the World Finals, will be in Stockholm from November 22-24, and feature teams from all three regions.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Splash image for Riot Games' Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends.
Business
About 1,600 women received payments from Riot Games after discrimination suitAbout 1,600 women received payments from Riot Games after discrimination suit
byJustin Carter
Jan 23, 2024
1 Min Read
Screenshot of co-op players in Overwatch 2's Story Missions mode.
Business
Overwatch 2 nets new Champions esports league with multi-year dealOverwatch 2 nets new Champions esports league with multi-year deal
byJustin Carter
Jan 23, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

A chef stands in a cyberpunk Ramen cafe in NVIDIA's AI tech demo.
Audio
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?

Jan 23, 2024

Design
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative

Jan 19, 2024

A close-up of a complex film camera on a set.
Business
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut

Jan 19, 2024