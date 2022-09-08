informa
/
/
Business
2 min read
News

Blizzard confirms new Overwatch 2 heroes are linked to its battle pass

In transitioning to free-to-play, Blizzard's Overwatch 2 is adopting a new release model for its characters similar to games like Apex Legends.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 08, 2022
Promotional image for Overwatch 2 from Blizzcon 2019.

Blizzard's Jon Spector confirmed on Twitter that the upcoming Overwatch 2 will include heroes in its battle pass system. This comes following a (now removed) section of a description for the game's Watchpoint pack saying the first season's new hero would be available instantly on the premium track, while players with the free battle pass have to earn the character by playing the game. 

"New Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass," said Spector, who added that the information in in the Watchpoint pack was "incomplete." 

It's a marked change from the release model of Overwatch 1, where new heroes were given to all players for no extra cost. This new model will sound familiar to those who play online games like Apex Legends, where new characters cost money or can be bought for free using in-game currency gained while leveling up.

For players curious about trying out new characters sooner, this is may a way for Blizzard to earn revenue from those interested players.

While the Watchpoint pack costs $40 and includes other in-game items, it's unclear how much a season's battle pass on its own, and the character that comes with it, will cost. Other online shooters from similar developers have priced their season passes at $10. 

Latest Jobs

Manticore Games

San Mateo, California
8.23.22
Senior Software Engineer - Mobile

Sony PlayStation

San Diego, California
6.23.22
Sr. Online Programmer

The Walt Disney Company

Glendale, California
8.1.22
Associate Marketing Manager - Walt Disney Games

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
8.26.22
Accessibility Design Researcher
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more