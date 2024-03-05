Sponsored By

Bit Reactor's Star Wars strategy game unaffected by recent EA cuts

'Last week was difficult for the industry. [...] But for those asking, we are still hard at work.'

Justin Carter

March 5, 2024

Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Image via Respawn/EA.

  • Bit Reactor's unannounced project remains in the safe zone alongside Respawn's eventual third Star Wars Jedi game.

Of the various projects cancelled amid last week's EA layoffs, the unannounced Star Wars game from Bit Reactor lives on.

On Twitter, the studio recently confirmed it was "unaffected" by the publisher's cuts. "We're still hard at work," it said, adding that the layoffs hurt it all the same due to "our strong relationships within the other teams at Respawn."

This makes the second unannounced project marked "safe" from last week's cancellations, second to Guerrilla Games' multiplayer Horizon game.

Bit Reactor was formed in 2022, and formed from veterans at XCOM studio Firaxis. Its Star Wars game is a strategy title to be produced by Respawn.

EA's developers soldier on as best they can post-layoffs

The Star Wars Jedi studio was impacted by EA's decision last week, resulting in the cancellation of a Star Wars project. While unannounced, it was rumored to be a Mandalorian-focused action title.

Its third Jedi game was unaffected, as were the Marvel games from Motive and Cliffhanger.

New developer Ridgeline Games was caught in the crossfire, however. It was tasked with the campaign for the next Battlefield, but with its closure, that task now falls to Criterion.

Game Developer spoke with Bit Reactor founder Greg Foertsch in 2023 about the legacy of strategy game design, which you can read here.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

