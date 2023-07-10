EA has opened a new triple-A studio called Cliffhanger Games to develop a Black Panther title in partnership with Marvel Games.

Marvel broke the news in a blog post and explained the Seattle-based studio will be led by former Monolith Productions studio head Kevin Stephens.

Cliffhanger was quietly announced a few years ago but has now been officially unveiled.

Marvel said the unnamed Black Panther project will be an "original, third-person, single-player" experience that allows players to take on the mantle of Wakanda's protector.

"We're dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game," said Stephens. "Wakanda is a rich super hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do."

The Cliffhanger team, which includes veterans who've previously worked on franchises like Halo, God of War, and Call of Duty, will collaborate with Marvel Games to ensure that every aspect of Wakanda is realised with "detail and authenticity."

"It's an incredibly rare opportunity to build a new team around the values of diversity, collaboration, and empowerment," continued Stephens. "We want our game to enable players to feel what it's like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life."